Lake Charles man among three accused in health care kickback scheme

Lewisville, TX (KPLC) - Two Texas men and a Lake Charles man have been accused of a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government by paying to receive health care kickbacks, amounting to at least $107 million in false and fraudulent genetic testing claims to Medicare, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court filings, John Grisham, 49, of Hickory Creek, TX, Rob Wilburn, 51, of San Antonio, TX, and Richard Speights Jr., 52, of Lake Charles, LA, allegedly owned and operated a genetic testing laboratory called Trinity Clinical Laboratories LLC in Lewisville, Texas. There, the Justice Department says they exchanged kickbacks and bribes after allegedly acquiring thousands of Medicare beneficiaries’ DNA specimens and corresponding prescriptions, using them to fraudulently bill Medicare and Medicare Advantage for genetic testing.

Authorities say the individuals hid the payments using sham contracts for marketing and other services from January 2018 through October 2019. During this time, the laboratories were also allegedly reimbursed $44 million by Medicare based on the fraudulent claims.

While all three men are charged with a count of conspiracy, Grisham and Wilburn are also accused of six counts of paying and receiving health care kickbacks while Speights Jr. is accused of two counts of the same charge. If convicted, the men could face 10 years in prison for each count of receiving kickbacks they are found guilty of, in addition to 5 years for the conspiracy charge.

