Lake Charles City Hall and Civic Center reopen as power restored downtown
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City officials say Entergy has restored power to the downtown area.
As a result, the City says the Lake Charles City Hall and Civic Center will be reopened to the public today with normal business hours. All other City services, including Public Safety, Public Works, and Transit will also be open.
