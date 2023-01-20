50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits

Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under.
By Alece Courville
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under.

“We’re definitely in a crisis,” said Rajesh Narayanan, professor at LSU College of Business.

Louisiana has seen an unprecedented number of storms. In 2020, Hurricane Laura caused catastrophic damage to our neighbors in the West, leaving more 40,000 homes in ruin.

Laura was followed by two more hurricanes, Delta and Zeta. Then in 2021, Hurricane Ida crashed into the state as a Category 4 storm.

“A lot of companies couldn’t satisfy claims,” continued Narayanan.

The amount totaled about $23 billion worth of claims.

“Currently, our situation is either premiums are too expensive and people can’t afford or companies are just leaving,” added Narayanan.

The average premium for home insurance in Louisiana is more than $2,000 a year, which is 46% higher than the national average.

“Either people will downsize or not move here. That is what we will see and change in migration,” explained Narayanan.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner
Some areas begin to lift boil advisories; others still in effect

Latest News

Entergy outage extended
Entergy power outage extended in downtown Lake Charles
One senior citizen in Lake Charles is having trouble with flooding due to an ongoing drainage...
Elderly homeowner at wit’s end over standing water in Lake Charles
SWLA volunteers participate in statewide effort to feed over 200k families
SWLA volunteers assist statewide effort to feed over 200k families
SWLA volunteers participate in statewide effort to feed over 200k families
SWLA volunteers participate in statewide effort to feed over 200k families
One senior citizen in Lake Charles is having trouble with flooding due to an ongoing drainage...
Elderly homeowner fed up with standing water in Lake Charles