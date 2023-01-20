Higgins returns to House Oversight Committee, says he hopes to expose corruption

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette) announced today that he will return as a top Republican to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee for the 118th Congress, where he hopes to expose corruption.

“I’ll be on the oversight committee again. That’s that’s where I’ve served for quite some time, and the Homeland Security Committee, and I’ll be a senior member of of each of those committees,” said Higgins.

The committee focuses on reducing government waste, fraud and abuse by ensuring that taxpayer dollars are spent effectively, efficiently, and transparently. Higgins said the oversight committee will continue a thorough investigation into President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

“We’re looking into this stuff, and and America’s gonna be stunned at at what we believe we’re gonna reveal,” said Higgins. “We must get possession of the other 148 suspicious activity reports - that’s a very pure source of evidence. Either evidence that shows innocence, or evidence that shows guilt.”

Higgins said that the investigation into former President Trump is very different than the investigation into President Biden.

“We have classified documents in Mar-a-Lago, at a president’s private residence, within, you know, within the the year after vacating the white house, that’s one case,” Higgins said. “Versus a vice president many years after vacating the vice president’s residency, finding multiple areas where classified documents have been discovered, that’s two different things, man.”

Higgins said the Biden family has been subject to 150 suspicious activity reports (SAR).

“It’s incredibly rare for one little family to receive 150 SAR reports,” said Higgins. “SAR’s triggered out of banks over a relatively short period of time and 148 of those have been concealed from Congress. We’re going after those so we know and they know we’re going after those. They know we’re going to get them.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.