Funeral procession to honor Hunter Brown Friday

Hunter Brown suffered a medical emergency Monday morning while leaving his dorm on the way to class, according to the Air Force Academy
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A procession honoring former Barbe High football player and Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown will pass through Lake Charles Friday afternoon.

Following a funeral service at Trinity Baptist Church at 2 p.m., the procession will travel to Consolata Cemetery.

Residents are invited to line the streets along the following route to honor Brown:

  • West on Country Club Road from Trinity
  • North on Nelson Road
  • West on W. McNeese Street, past Barbe High School
  • South on Weaver to Consolata.

Brown will be laid to rest at Consolata with a full military service, including a jet flyover.

Some areas begin to lift boil advisories; others still in effect

