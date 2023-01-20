Funeral procession to honor Hunter Brown Friday
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A procession honoring former Barbe High football player and Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown will pass through Lake Charles Friday afternoon.
Following a funeral service at Trinity Baptist Church at 2 p.m., the procession will travel to Consolata Cemetery.
Residents are invited to line the streets along the following route to honor Brown:
- West on Country Club Road from Trinity
- North on Nelson Road
- West on W. McNeese Street, past Barbe High School
- South on Weaver to Consolata.
Brown will be laid to rest at Consolata with a full military service, including a jet flyover.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.