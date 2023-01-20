Funeral procession to honor Hunter Brown Friday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A procession honoring former Barbe High football player and Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown will pass through Lake Charles Friday afternoon.

Following a funeral service at Trinity Baptist Church at 2 p.m., the procession will travel to Consolata Cemetery.

Residents are invited to line the streets along the following route to honor Brown:

West on Country Club Road from Trinity

North on Nelson Road

West on W. McNeese Street, past Barbe High School

South on Weaver to Consolata.

Brown will be laid to rest at Consolata with a full military service, including a jet flyover.

