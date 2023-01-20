50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back-to-back fronts bring heavy rain threat Saturday and Tuesday

More rain on the way next week
More rain on the way next week(KPLC)
By Ben Terry
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With some rain already arriving to parts of southwest Louisiana this afternoon, consider it just the preview and the leader of the parade of much more rain ahead as we head into the overnight hours and through the day on Saturday with an approaching cold front and area of low pressure developing off the Gulf that will make for off and on rain continue through the day tomorrow.

On top of the clouds and rain we will continue with chilly temperatures that in some areas have already dropped into the 40s. Elsewhere temperatures have only managed to warm into the lower 50s and those numbers will remain steady or even drop a few degrees during the overnight hours. This will continue to make for a rather raw and nasty day on Saturday weather wise as we will not look for temperatures to warm much at all tomorrow which means some areas may be stuck in the upper 40s and at most high temperatures making it into the mid 50s in some areas for afternoon highs.

No severe weather is expected tomorrow. In fact, we likely will hardly hear a rumble of thunder with the rain, but it certainly is looking to be a soggy one and a good day to spend indoors.

Showers will come to an end tomorrow night, and it looks like we start the day off on Sunday with clouds but we should see some afternoon sunshine. Even then, temperatures will only manage to warm into the upper 50s behind the front. We continue to remain clear on Monday before another more robust storm system approaches the area by Tuesday out of the Pacific Northwest.

Tuesday of next week looks even rainier than what we see Saturday with bouts of heavy rain and storms as a stronger front and low pressure area build over the region kicking off rounds of heavy rain and possibly a few stronger storms with gusty winds as this system moves through. This will be a bit of a stronger area of low pressure, so the winds will be more gusty and rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible on Tuesday.

Once all is said and done most of southwest Louisiana will be looking at a rainfall totals of two to four inches through the middle of next week as the weather calms down a bit by next Wednesday leaving us with temperatures in the upper 50s for highs and lows in the 40s.

Don’t get too used to the dry weather though as the active track continues. More rain is likely by the following weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dreary cool afternoon with a few light showers; heavier rain threat Sat & Tue
Rain chance
Cloudy and cool today. Rain moves back in soon.
Rain returns to SW Louisiana to start the weekend and again by Tuesday
KPLC 7 News at Noon - VOD - KPLC First Alert Forecast
a Cooler trend
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Friday early forecast