Cloudy and cool today. Rain moves back in soon.

Friday headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Clouds streaming in from the west-southwest at the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere ahead of our next system. We are in the 40s at most locations as we start our day. Milder at the gulf as you would expect. We have had a warm stretch of weather and that has changed. Our average high this time of year is about 63. We are going to be at or just below that over the 10-day stretch, not too bad of temperatures for the rest of the month of January. The lower level winds are fairly light right now out of the north-northeast, they will be on the increase today. By later this morning and into the afternoon we’ll be talking about gusts 20 to 25 miles an hour. The winds will ease a bit as we roll into the evening. We aren’t expecting rain today although there is a slight chance of seeing some light rain, with a better chance to our north.

Rain chance (KPLC)

We start out cloudy today, areas to the north will have a little bit of sunshine as we are still under the influence of high pressure. Our next weather maker is a disturbance along the gulf. A warm front will lift across the area followed by a cold front in the PM hours on Saturday. These fronts will lead to rainfall on our Saturday, heavy rain at times. We clear out for Sunday with high-pressure building back in.

A cloudy start to your Friday and cloudy primarily through the day with a light rain chance, mainly to the north and into the evening hours. I wouldn’t expect much rain today or this evening. Rain moves in Saturday morning, the heavier rainfall I-10 and south initially, and pretty widespread rainfall across the area Saturday afternoon into the evening. The rain should end Saturday night for the most part, maybe some stray showers the first part of Sunday, then we should clear off with sunshine Sunday afternoon.

Rain amounts (KPLC)

Our rainfall amounts start to come in from the northwest late tonight most of the measurable rainfall will be on Saturday. We’re looking at 1/2 inch to possibly an inch of rain along the I10 corridor for Lake Charles and Jennings. Cloudy breezy and cool for your Friday with a high of 58. For tonight isolated rain opportunities and a low of 49. On your Saturday, a 70% chance of showers with a high of 57. We will be breezy as well both today and Saturday. We clear out on Sunday and a high of 60. A cool night for Sunday night and a low of 40. Monday, partly to mostly sunny with a high of 61. We have a stronger cold front approaching on Tuesday bringing us a 60% chance of showers and perhaps some thunderstorms as well, with Tuesday’s high at 61. We clear out Wednesday through the rest of the upcoming work week. We should see a decent amount of sunshine and be dry with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Ten day outlook (KPLC)

I hope you have a great weekend

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.