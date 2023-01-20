50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

City of Lake Charles operations for Jan. 20 amid downtown power outage

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has updated its plans for city operations Friday after Entergy extended the planned power outage downtown.

Lake Charles City Hall and the civic center will remained closed to the public Friday.

Events at the civic center are scheduled to go on as planned.

The Public Safety and Public Works departments will be operational.

The Water Billing Office in the City Transit building will be open with normal hours.

Wednesday’s city council meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner
Some areas begin to lift boil advisories; others still in effect

Latest News

Jeff Davis school board approves tax exemption for Bayou Rum Distillery
Jeff Davis School Board approves tax exemption for Bayou Rum Distillery
Suicide prevention organization dedicated to SWLA student receives $250k grant
Suicide prevention organization dedicated to SWLA student receives $250k grant
Suicide prevention organization dedicated to SWLA student receives $250k grant
Suicide prevention organization dedicated to SWLA student receives $250k grant
Jeff Davis school board approves tax exemption for Bayou Rum Distillery
tax exemption for Bayou Rum Distillery