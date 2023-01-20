City of Lake Charles operations for Jan. 20 amid downtown power outage

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has updated its plans for city operations Friday after Entergy extended the planned power outage downtown.

Lake Charles City Hall and the civic center will remained closed to the public Friday.

Events at the civic center are scheduled to go on as planned.

The Public Safety and Public Works departments will be operational.

The Water Billing Office in the City Transit building will be open with normal hours.

Wednesday’s city council meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

