50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Candles sold at Ross Dress for Less recalled over combustion concerns

Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.
Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress for Less are being recalled because of a fire and injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break.

According to the agency, Ross received five reports of this happening with the candles, with one report of a minor injury.

The recalled candles come in two scents: spiced apple and rosewood, and cedarwood and clove.

They sold for $17 at Ross locations nationwide from August through October of 2022.

They can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner
Some areas begin to lift boil advisories; others still in effect

Latest News

Workers covered much of the Los Angeles Convention Center floor with more than 14,000 square...
Pizza Hut may have set a new world record for the largest pizza
Mountain Dew teamed up with Houston-based sauce shop iBurn to create Baja Blast hot sauce.
Mountain Dew releases limited-edition Baja Blast hot sauce
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
Biden welcomes mayors to White House
People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks