Beauregard constable arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beauregard constable has been arrested.

Paul Doug Evey Jr., 35, of Ragley, was arrested Friday morning on a warrant for domestic abuse with child endangerment and cruelty to juveniles. Evey turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department.

Evey was elected in November 2020 as the District 4 Constable in Beauregard Parish.

Judge Tony Fazzio ordered Evey held without bond pending a hearing.

