Beauregard constable arrested

Paul Doug Evey Jr., 35, District 4 Constable and Justice of the Peace in Beauregard Parish, was arrested Friday morning on a warrant for domestic abuse with child endangerment and cruelty to juveniles.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning and Devon Distefano
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beauregard constable has been arrested.

Paul Doug Evey Jr., 35, of Ragley, was arrested Friday morning on a warrant for domestic abuse with child endangerment and cruelty to juveniles. Evey turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department.

Evey was elected in November 2020 as the District 4 Constable in Beauregard Parish.

Judge Tony Fazzio ordered Evey held without bond pending a hearing.

KPLC will have more in today’s newscasts.

