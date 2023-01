Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Jennings Thursday, according to police.

Six children from ages three to seven and one adult were in the home in the 600 block of Gallup Street, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

The gunshot was not self-inflicted, Chief Semmes said. The investigation is ongoing.

