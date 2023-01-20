2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles.

Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

Deputies found Von K. Maurx, 27, and Raymond L. Pate, 25, both of Lake Charles, on foot in a trailer park on E. Gauthier Road. The suspects ran away and jumped a fence, Vincent said.

Deputies caught up with the two men and arrested them. Deputies later found a firearm and property stolen from the burglarized vehicles where the suspects had fled, Vincent said.

Detectives later learned that Maurx, Pete and a third unknown suspect had burglarized several vehicles on Red Davis McCollister Road on New Year’s Eve, Vincent said. Three guns, cash and personal items were stolen in the area.

Von Maurx is jailed on $91,500 bond. He faces the following counts:

6 counts of simple burglary

3 counts of theft of a firearm

2 counts of theft less than $1,000

Resisting an officer by flight.

Raymond Pate is jailed on $137,000 bond. He faces the following counts:

6 counts of simple burglary

3 counts of theft of a firearm

2 counts of theft less than $1,000

2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana

Resisting an officer by flight.

The third suspect has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing, and CPSO expects more charges and arrests.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call CPSO at 337-491-3605.

