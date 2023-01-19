50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game.

Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board confirmed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has suspended the Charging Indians.

The school board said in a statement it is “actively working with (the LHSAA) on providing anything requested for their investigation.”

All remaining games for both teams are listed as canceled on the LHSAA website. KPLC has reached out to the LHSAA for more information, including whether Eunice is also facing an indefinite suspension.

Washington-Marion and Eunice were playing each other in Eunice in both teams’ District 3-4A opener when a fight between a player from each team broke out.

The Eunice Police Department’s offense report says other players from the teams then joined the fight, followed by fans. The game was canceled in the second quarter.

Washington-Marion is 6-9 and is ranked No. 23 in playoff power rankings in Select Division II.

Eunice is 8-7 and is ranked No. 16 in Non-Select Division II.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner
Some areas begin to lift boil advisories; others still in effect

Latest News

Last week it was announced that Sulphur had hired Cody Gueringer to be the school’s next head...
Sulphur hires Cody Gueringer as the next head football coach of the Golden Tors
Several local high school teams pick up wins on Monday night in basketball.
MLK Basketball Classic wraps up at the Burton Complex
Sulphur hires Cody Gueringer as school’s next head football coach
merryville @ barbe
Barbe takes on Merryville at the Burton Complex