Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of around 150 gallons of diesel fuel from a logging site.

The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the area of Highway 8 and Pelt Road.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Mike Matin at 337-238-1311.

