Tax expert gives advice, explains changes ahead of filing season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As millions of Americans prepare to file their taxes, Lake Charles tax preparer Amanda Ryder tells 7News it’s best to get prepared now and file as soon as you can.

“W-2′s and 1099′s are supposed to go out by Jan. 31,” Amanda Ryder said. “They are supposed to make sure they start sending them to the recipients, and then after that, once everyone starts gathering their stuff, we suggest getting them in as soon as possible, then the IRS gets slammed, and it takes them a while to process.”

Your refund might seem short of some change this year. There are new tax brackets as a result of inflation, as well as decreased tax credits for children or dependents.

Ryder explains a change to state tax that may also affect your refund.

“Federal income tax used to be used to be a deduction on your state income tax,” Ryder said. “That is no longer deductible. So everyone’s state taxes are going to be a little bit different this year.”

To avoid a delay receiving your return, Ryder said the most common filing mistake their office sees is people not accounting for all incomes.

“Sometimes people will come in and file early and forget that they had an extra W-2, and then that will slow things down, and then you have to amend,” Ryder said.

You can begin electronically filing on Jan. 23. The state Department of Revenue said those due a refund who file electronically can expect it within 45 days.

