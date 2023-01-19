50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 18, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 18, 2023.

Kentrell Anthony Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency.

Joe Bigelow Jr., 58, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Derrick Dwayne Youngblood, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Adrian Everette Jackson, 42, Iowa: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Crystal Holland Gibson, 44, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

John M. Boggan, 50, Greenville, AL: Violations of protective orders.

Christopher Dwayne Guy, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; theft under $1,000.

Billie K. Bryant, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000; theft under $1,000.

Hayes Andrew Trout Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Tera Lynn Rainwater, 19, Sulphur: Obstruction of a public passage; all drivers must secure license; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Paul Colton Monroe, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; harassment; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Garrett Lee Peak, 35, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner.

Alec Brittin Daley, 35, Lake Charles: Switched license plate; possession of a Schedule II drug; no proof of insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

