SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 18, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 18, 2023.
Kentrell Anthony Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency.
Joe Bigelow Jr., 58, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
Derrick Dwayne Youngblood, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
Adrian Everette Jackson, 42, Iowa: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Crystal Holland Gibson, 44, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
John M. Boggan, 50, Greenville, AL: Violations of protective orders.
Christopher Dwayne Guy, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; theft under $1,000.
Billie K. Bryant, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000; theft under $1,000.
Hayes Andrew Trout Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.
Tera Lynn Rainwater, 19, Sulphur: Obstruction of a public passage; all drivers must secure license; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Paul Colton Monroe, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; harassment; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Garrett Lee Peak, 35, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner.
Alec Brittin Daley, 35, Lake Charles: Switched license plate; possession of a Schedule II drug; no proof of insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
