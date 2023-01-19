FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Sunshine and a cooler day ahead

Thursday weather headlines (kplc)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Much calmer weather this morning. The line of strong showers and thunderstorms ahead of the cold front has moved off to the east impacting parts of Alabama and Georgia this morning. It leaves behind a bit it cooler temperatures for us. When I say cooler… compared to yesterday, by about 10 degrees, but still about 10 degrees warmer than what we expect for this time of year. We’ll still see above-average high temperatures as far as today, but as we go through the majority of the 10-day stretch our temperatures will be pretty close to our seasonal average of 63 for the high, perhaps even a little bit cooler but pretty decent temperatures as we head towards the later portion of January. Our dew points have dropped back as well in the 50s but by later on this afternoon an even much drier air mass will be in place, briefly. Winds are light right now and variable and they will be on the increase today, we’ll have winds gusting 20 to 25 miles an hour from the northwest adding a little bit of a chill to the air.

Another cold front (KPLC)

Part of this is due to a cold front, yes another cold front that will be passing across our area today. High pressure briefly builds in behind it, but then another disturbance leads us to more cloud cover on our Friday. There is a possibility that we may see some light rain on Friday mainly to the northern viewership, it really depends on the track. A disturbance along with a warm front will be sitting along the gulf on Saturday that will impact our weather as well. Saturday looks wet. We have an approaching cold front that will sweep through later on Saturday which should clear things out for the tail end of our weekend.

Rain chances (kplc)

We start out with a lot of sunshine today. We’ll have some passing cloud cover throughout the day, then we cloud back up again on Friday. We do have the possibility of some light rain. at this point, it looks to be tracking to our north, so potentially some of our northern viewers may see some light rain on Friday afternoon. Much more widespread rain on Saturday, everybody’s going to partake in a wet day to some extent. The cold front will sweep through later on Saturday and should clear us out for Sunday. Mostly sunny today, a bit cooler, but still above our normal high of 63…we’ll see 68 today. Cooler tonight with a low of 47. That second cold front will reinforce our cooler air mass on Friday with a high of 58. The upper 40s for the low on Friday night. Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers on Saturday a high of 57. The cold front sweeps through on Saturday in the PM hours and should dry us out by Sunday. There’s a possibility of some lingering early showers on Sunday otherwise sunny with a high of 60. Another disturbance in the early portion of next week brings us a pretty good chance of getting wet. Our high temperatures will be just a bit below normal for this time of year but still around that 60 mark.

Temperature trend (kplc)

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

