Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground to close for several weeks

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The playground and Indian Bay Pavilion at Prien Lake Park will close on Jan. 23 for hurricane repairs, according to parish officials.

Parish officials expect the playground to be closed for around eight weeks (until mid-March). They expect the pavilion to be closed for around 12 weeks (until mid-April).

The other park amenities and the boat launch will remain open.

