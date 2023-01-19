McNeese Spotlight: High school students can learn about becoming a teacher at “Unlock Education”

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With School Districts across the nation dealing with a shortage of teachers, McNeese State University is hoping to help get motivated educators into classrooms with a new event. Dr. Katie Williams joined us this morning to go over the details.

The “Unlock Education” recruitment event is a one-day event designed to inspire high school students to enter the education profession. It includes teaching-centered sessions and activities, Q&A topic forums, and Educators Rising regional competitions.

Williams says McNeese had a great turnout for the previous event with 165 students participating.

“There is also a Call for Proposals for this event for anyone who would like to attend our event as a presenter—teachers, education organizations, and students. Our sessions are 40 minutes long and we encourage high-engagement presentations,” said Williams.

The deadline to present a proposal is Jan. 20 and the deadline to register for the event is Jan. 25.

The event will be held on Feb. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Burton College of Education.

To register for the event, you can contact Dr. Williams at kwilliams1@mcneese.edu.

