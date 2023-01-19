McNeese Cowgirls Nicholls Game Preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls hit the road on Thursday to take on the Nicholls Colonels in Thibodaux, and they’re coming off of a successful week in which they beat Houston Christian 69-54 after falling to Northwestern State 62-61 earlier in the week.

Now, the Cowgirls hit the road, and they are still in search of their first road win of the season, with just six weeks remaining in the season. Thursday’s game though might be their best chance yet as they will take on a Nicholls team that is 4-12 overall, and 1-4 in Southland Conference play. A very similar spot to McNeese who is 5-11 overall, and 2-3 against Southland Conference opponents.

“I think it’s just one of those things where we need to keep playing, we’ve taken the steps the last couple of weeks to get better, and I think for us, we talked about it a couple of weeks ago, as a shooter when you see the ball go in, you get more confidence, and I think for us, we saw us get a win, a big win on Saturday, and I think that’s going to give us a lot of momentum, and a lot of confidence going into Thursday” said McNeese head coach Lynn Kennedy.

The Cowgirls game in Thibodaux will tip-off on Thursday at 5:00.

