McNeese Cowboys Nicholls Game Preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys have hit somewhat of a rough patch as of late, they began Southland Conference Play with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2017-18, but fell in a gut wrencher to Texas A&M - Commerce 82-80, and now they head ride a three-game losing streak into Thibodaux for a matchup with the Nicholls Colonels.

“We’ve got to have a much better week of prep than we did last week, I think last week we picked a bad time to have a bad week of prep, and it cost us a couple of games” said head coach John Aiken.

On Thursday they will take on a talented Colonels team who sits at third in the Southland with an overall record of 8-9, and a conference record of 3-2, making it somewhat of a difficult game for the Cowboys to bounce back in, and coach Aiken recognized that on Tuesday saying “Yeah Nicholls is good, they had a couple of hiccups early in the conference season, I expect them to be more than ready, I think it’s their stuff Stopher [gym] game so it’s going to be a great atmosphere, you know, a really good quality team that’s still trying to figure it out but I think that win they got on Saturday really helped them so.”

Not only do the Cowboys play Nicholls on Thursday in Thibodaux, but they will play the Colonels once again on Saturday at the Legacy Center due to the Southland Conference scheduling working out that way, and Cowboys head coach John Aiken isn’t exactly a fan of it saying “I mean I don’t love it, it’s like playing Northwestern twice in a week, I didn’t love that aspect of it, I think these quick turnarounds, it’s hard for I think, one, kids to wipe that memory away, and to really understand the urgency to get back up for a game after you just won by a certain amount of points, it’s just, it’s hard to meet the urgency, and the other team has a much higher level of urgency when you have those back-to-backs, it’s hard to get a sweep in those situations.”

McNeese’s game vs. the Colonels on Thursday will tip-off at 7:00 following the women’s game.

