Leesville man convicted of criminal conspiracy

Demetrius Pearson
Demetrius Pearson(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been convicted of criminal conspiracy in the Western District of Louisiana Federal Court in Lake Charles.

Demetrius Pearson, 49, was sentenced to 12.7 years without the benefit of suspension of sentence, parole or probation.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Pearson’s conviction is the result of a long-term Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force Investigation conducted in 2020 into an illegal drug and weapons trafficking organization.

VPSO added that Pearson’s extensive criminal history factored into the sentencing. He has a total of 12 prior arrests for charges such as second-degree murder, theft, illegal distribution of narcotics, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery.

Codefendants Davis Ennis, 41, of Pitkin, and William Cain, 38, of Leesville, await sentencing in federal court in reference to the same investigation.

All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

