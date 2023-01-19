50/50 Thursdays
Football Coach Lance Guidry agrees to be Tulane’s defensive coordinator

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Marshall defense coordinator Lance Guidry, has agreed to become Tulane’s new defensive coordinator, according to Pete Thamel, an ESPN college football writer.

Guidry served as the head football coach at McNeese State University from 2016 to 2018. Prior to becoming McNeese’s head coach, he served as the Cowboy’s defensive coordinator.

Tulane University’s football program is coming off a 12-2 season which included a victory over USC in the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic.

