FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler air returns Friday, a wet Saturday in store

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A much cooler (and rainy) pattern is about to take shape over Southwest Louisiana as we head into early next week. A low pressure system will begin to form in the Gulf on Friday, meaning clouds will begin to stream into the area. This will help keep temperatures into the mid and upper 50′s for high’s. A few isolated showers can’t even be completely rules out, but by far the better chance of rain will come later Friday night and into Saturday. Moisture will be pulled up from the gulf and create showers and even some downpours throughout the day. High’s will be stuck in the 50′s making it a raw day outside. By Sunday, a few showers may stick around in the morning before we may see some clearing during the afternoon.

Widespread showers will be around Saturday (KPLC)

Monday starts out dry to start the week on Monday, but more showers begin to approach by the evening hours. This is thanks to another cold front that will approach and move through on Tuesday. This means more widespread rain is back in the forecast during the day on Tuesday as well. Between both these rain events, some areas may pick up a couple inches of rain where the heaviest rain falls.

Another cold front arrives Tuesday with more widespread rain. (KPLC)

By Wednesday that front moves out and in its’ place comes dry but cooler weather. High’s Wednesday will fall back into he 50′s with low’s in the 30′s that night possible.

- Max Lagano

