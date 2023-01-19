Fight between W-M, Eunice players and fans remains under investigation

(KPLC) - A fight between Washington-Marion and Eunice during a Friday night boys’ basketball game remains under review, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

The fight happened Friday, Jan. 18, during a District 3-4A matchup.

Vincent Cacioppo, LHSAA director of communications, said the organization will decide on any rulings or suspensions once the review is complete.

However, those would have to be announced by the schools, not the LHSAA, he said. KPLC received video of the fight, which appears to involve both players and fans.

The fight began between a Eunice basketball player and a Washington-Marion basketball player, according to the Eunice Police Department’s incident report. Other players from both teams began to join the fight.

It then appears fans from both teams rushed the court and joined in the fight, the report reads.

The Eunice city marshals working security at the game attempted to break up the fight, but there were too many people involved, so the Eunice Police Department was called in for backup, the report reads.

Security working the game said the incident happened so fast they were not able to identify who was involved.

Eunice City Marshall Terry Darbonne and Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef confirmed it appears adult fans came out of the stands.

No injuries were reported to authorities, and no arrests have been made, both said. Both Darbonne and Kyle LeBouef said it is difficult to identify individuals in the videos, and no one has come forward to file a complaint.

LeBouef, whose agency is handling the investigation, said officers are working to identify the people who came out of the stands. Officers have a planned meeting with Eunice High officials.

Darbonne said the game was canceled following the fight - in the second quarter. Both teams’ players and fans exited separately, Washington-Marion’s players and fans leaving first.

