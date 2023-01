Estherwood, LA (KPLC) - The Estherwood Pontoon Bridge on La. 91 has been closed following a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

Estherwood Pontoon Bridge closed due to vehicle accident (Louisiana State Police Troop I)

