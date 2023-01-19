Entergy extends timeline for Lake Charles downtown power outage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy says the estimated time of restoration of the downtown power grid has been extended.

Power is now expected to be restored around noon on Friday based on Entergy crews’ field assessments.

“After entering a manhole and observing the electric system underground, utility workers determined that there was more damage than what was initially identified,” David Freese, with Entergy Louisiana, said in a statement.

Power first went out Monday night.

Utility crews are currently using equipment like pulling machines to send underground powerlines to different connection points downtown.

Residents are being asked to be mindful of crews working in the area and to keep their distance from the worksites.

Entergy says a multi-year plan to replace underground cables and upgrade the city’s electrical system downtown is underway.

