Dr. Grimshaw office closed this week but opening Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a frenzy of upset patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw when a homemade sign went up on his office door. It told patients the practice closed and that they should find a new obstetrician.

Now the sign is replaced with a statement indicating Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is assisting patients who need to transition to a new doctor. Grimshaw is not a Memorial employee, but an independent physician, which is why little information on his plans is available.

Also, the answering service has put a message for those who call which says the office is closed this week but will open again on Monday, January 23.

“Any questions regarding appointments, medical records, or anything else you need to speak to the office about, please call back Monday after 9 a.m.”

The State Medical Examiner’s web site shows Grimshaw is still active and licensed.

7News has not received comment from the State Medical Examiner, but they do have a position paper explaining procedures when a practice closes.

It says physicians may not abandon patients, and should give written notice to patients and furnish records.

If a doctor doesn’t do that, the paper says depending on the circumstances, it could be considered “unprofessional conduct which is a violation of the Medical Practice Act.”

We don’t know the circumstances of the abrupt closure of Grimshaw’s office.

The Medical Examiners web site indicates the board only gets involved if an official complaint is made.

A Memorial spokesperson says they are trying to assist women who need to see the doctor.

She says they are actively working with and assisting Dr. Grimshaw to provide continuity of care to his patients.

Patients who need assistance may call 337-480-5507 or 337-480-7010.

7News called the answering service to invite Dr. Grimshaw to do an interview. We are told he declined.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.