50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Coast Guard rescues 77-year-old woman with head injury who fell into water

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

La Porte, TX (KPLC) - A 77-year-old woman was rescued by members of the U.S. Coast Guard yesterday, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Officials say a Coast Guard Safety and Security Team was training in the area of the Houston Yacht Club in La Porte, Texas when they heard screams from the woman in the water.

The boat crew responded and were able to bring the woman aboard. She was treated for a contusion on her head before being transferred to emergency medical services personnel at the Houston Yacht Club. At last word, the woman was in stable condition.

Coast Guard rescues person in water near La Porte, Texas
Coast Guard rescues person in water near La Porte, Texas(U.S. Coast Guard)
Coast Guard rescues person in water near La Porte, Texas
Coast Guard rescues person in water near La Porte, Texas(U.S. Coast Guard)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar captured by U.S. Marshals after being on run nearly a year
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner
Some areas begin to lift boil advisories; others still in effect

Latest News

Temperature trend
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Sunshine and a cooler day ahead
Thursday Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather for the next few days
Tax expert gives advice, explains changes ahead of filing season
Tax expert gives advice, explains changes ahead of filing season
Tax expert gives advice, explains changes ahead of filing season
tax season