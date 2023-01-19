Coast Guard rescues 77-year-old woman with head injury who fell into water
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
La Porte, TX (KPLC) - A 77-year-old woman was rescued by members of the U.S. Coast Guard yesterday, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Officials say a Coast Guard Safety and Security Team was training in the area of the Houston Yacht Club in La Porte, Texas when they heard screams from the woman in the water.
The boat crew responded and were able to bring the woman aboard. She was treated for a contusion on her head before being transferred to emergency medical services personnel at the Houston Yacht Club. At last word, the woman was in stable condition.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.