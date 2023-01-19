Chennault adds new state-of-the-art fire truck to fleet

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chennault international airport just added a state-of-the-art fire truck to its arsenal.

Chennault’s newest aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle can do it all.

Its turrets are capable of discharging water, foaming agents and dry chemicals used to put out fuel fires.

“These trucks are designed to come on scene and lay down what we call a rescue path with a foam solution. It’s made to knock down the fire and coat any fuel that’s in the way so it makes a safe path for your passenger to get out of the aircraft in the event of a mishap or a fire,” Chennault Fire Chief Joshua Arnold said.

Arnold said this new truck has advantages over the older model that it replaces.

“It has newer technology on board, touch screen assistance, it has new capabilities as far as foam application on it, it’s made to be more user friendly for the newer firefighters,” Arnold said.

The truck also has jaws of life and other rescue tools available for use, just another piece to ensure the safety of passengers on board.

“Having the newest truck with the newest capabilities allows us to maintain the highest level so that people who fly into or out of Chennault get the best care possible in the event of an emergency,” Arnold said.

Arnold said more trucks of this kind would give them the ability to do more hands-on training that can be used across their entire fleet.

The cost of the truck was approximately $1 million. It was funded by Chennault International Airport and Louisiana DOTD.

