Calcasieu Parish offices to reopen Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury facilities will reopen for normal business at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, after being affected by the downtown power grid repairs.

Police jury services such as in-person permits will reopen. CPPJ departments including Planning and Development, Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and Facility Management will also be open.

The regular meeting of the Lake Charles City Council that was scheduled for 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, has been rescheduled as a Special Meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Lake Charles City Hall and the civic center will remain closed Friday.

