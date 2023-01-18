Waterworks District 5 experiencing water discoloration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Customers in Waterworks District 5 of Wards 3 and 8 are experiencing discolored water following tests of hydrants by the local fire department.

Waterworks District 5 of Wards 3 and 8 includes Mallard Junction and east and southeast Lake Charles.

While the water district is aware of the situation, they are recommending the following tips to keep impacts to customers low:

If you see the fire department testing hydrants in your area, avoid using water for the duration of the testing. If you experience discolored water in your home, first run your taps for approximately two minutes to see if it will clear. If the issue is not resolved, please call the district at 337-721-3754 and staff will flush the discolored water from the lines.

If you see hydrants open and running in your area, this is the district attempting to remove discolored water from the lines. District staff is aware of all these hydrants so there is no need to call.

If you have questions or need further information, call the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury at 337-721-3754.

