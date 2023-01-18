Two-story house burns on Clint Dr. in Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ward 1 Fire Department is responding to a fire at a two-story house on Clint Drive in Moss Bluff.

No injuries were reported at the scene, according to Ward 1 Chief Robbie Trahan.

The fire is under control, Trahan said.

Houston River, Ward 6, and Westlake Fire assisted with the extinguishing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.