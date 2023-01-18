50/50 Thursdays
Two-story house burns on Clint Dr. in Moss Bluff

(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Ward 1 Fire Department is responding to a fire at a two-story house on Clint Drive in Moss Bluff.

No injuries were reported at the scene, according to Ward 1 Chief Robbie Trahan.

The fire is under control, Trahan said.

Houston River, Ward 6, and Westlake Fire assisted with the extinguishing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Over $3 million granted to West Calcasieu Port for Hurricane Laura relief
Parents gather at Elizabeth High a day after threat made
Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off arrives in Lake Charles this summer
Patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw confused whether OB-GYN practice is closing.
