TORNADO WATCH: Vernon Parish until 4 p.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Vernon Parish until 4 p.m.

Storms are expected to arrive in Southwest Louisiana later this afternoon and there is a small chance one or two could be severe across our northern parishes.

The threat of severe weather is lower for the rest of Southwest Louisiana but not zero. The timeline of storms for Southwest Louisiana will be mid to late afternoon through early evening, roughly 2-9 p.m.

These storms will be accompanied by cold front that will move through tomorrow night, bringing a cooler and drier start to our Friday.

It’s important to know the difference between a Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning and not confuse the two.

A Tornado Watch simply means ingredients are there for storms to develop capable of producing a tornado.

A Tornado Warning is more urgent, meaning rotation has been detected on radar or a tornado has been spotted and action to protect yourself should be carried out immediately.

