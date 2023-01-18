50/50 Thursdays
TORNADO WATCH: Vernon and Beauregard parishes until 6 p.m.

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. and has been expanded to include Vernon and Beauregard parishes.

Storms are expected to arrive in Southwest Louisiana later this afternoon and there is a small chance one or two could be severe across our northern parishes.

The threat of severe weather is lower for the rest of Southwest Louisiana but not zero. The timeline of storms for Southwest Louisiana will be mid to late afternoon through early evening, roughly 2-9 p.m.

These storms will be accompanied by cold front that will move through tomorrow night, bringing a cooler and drier start to our Friday.

It’s important to know the difference between a Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning and not confuse the two.

A Tornado Watch simply means ingredients are there for storms to develop capable of producing a tornado.

A Tornado Warning is more urgent, meaning rotation has been detected on radar or a tornado has been spotted and action to protect yourself should be carried out immediately.

The First Alert Weather team is tracking this threat and will be providing updates throughout the day on-air and online.

