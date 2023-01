Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Northern Louisiana down to Vernon Parish.

The watch will be in effect until 4 p.m. CST.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas until 4 PM CST pic.twitter.com/ldrlshuV2P — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) January 18, 2023

