SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 17, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 17, 2023.

Stephen Ray Jackson, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person who has previously been convicted of a felony; flight from an officer; failure to obey traffic laws at an intersection with inoperative traffic lights; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Dorian Keith Prudhomme, 22, Jennings: Reckless operation; instate detainer.

Kenneth Shane Rosfeld, 50, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Phillis Savant Arabie, 56, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Percy Francis Babcock Jr., 61, Merryville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; bicycle must have reflectors.

Martin Resendez Jr., 37, Brownsville, TX: Careless operation; first offense DWI.

Amonesack Rich Pata, 31, Rowlett, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; contempt of court.

Trevor Daniel Chesson, 25, Youngsville: Second-degree battery.

Michael Rene Smith Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Dedrick Lee Fontenot, 48, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yenci Corina Ruiz, 40, Lake Charles: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Leo Joseph Lacombe, 29, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Terest Pete, 77, Lake Charles: Second offense failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Michael Joseph Brown, 27, Houston, TX: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen things under $5,000; improper passing on the right shoulder; possession of marijuana; must have headlights on during certain times; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; driver must be licensed; speeding.

Clint Anthony Burchfield, 37, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; battery of a dating partner.

Gregory Louis Ruben, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; improper display of plates; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marlon Keith Cady, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Brandon Lavor Bell, 38, Westlake: Second-degree rape; instate detainer.

Cain Gabriel Goodfriend, 36, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.