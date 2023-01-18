50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 17, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 17, 2023.

Stephen Ray Jackson, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person who has previously been convicted of a felony; flight from an officer; failure to obey traffic laws at an intersection with inoperative traffic lights; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Dorian Keith Prudhomme, 22, Jennings: Reckless operation; instate detainer.

Kenneth Shane Rosfeld, 50, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Phillis Savant Arabie, 56, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Percy Francis Babcock Jr., 61, Merryville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; bicycle must have reflectors.

Martin Resendez Jr., 37, Brownsville, TX: Careless operation; first offense DWI.

Amonesack Rich Pata, 31, Rowlett, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; contempt of court.

Trevor Daniel Chesson, 25, Youngsville: Second-degree battery.

Michael Rene Smith Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Dedrick Lee Fontenot, 48, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yenci Corina Ruiz, 40, Lake Charles: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Leo Joseph Lacombe, 29, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Terest Pete, 77, Lake Charles: Second offense failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Michael Joseph Brown, 27, Houston, TX: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen things under $5,000; improper passing on the right shoulder; possession of marijuana; must have headlights on during certain times; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; driver must be licensed; speeding.

Clint Anthony Burchfield, 37, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; battery of a dating partner.

Gregory Louis Ruben, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; improper display of plates; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marlon Keith Cady, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Brandon Lavor Bell, 38, Westlake: Second-degree rape; instate detainer.

Cain Gabriel Goodfriend, 36, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Becoming windy today ahead of storms by afternoon
HIGGINS ON I-10 BRIDGE REPLACE MENT
Officials: I-10 Bridge groundbreaking possible in 2024
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
Some Calcasieu Parish offices to close Wednesday, Thursday due to power outage
HIGGINS ON I-10 BRIDGE REPLACE MENT
HIGGINS I-10 BRIDGE