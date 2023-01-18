Sunrise Interviews: 2023 SEED Center Business Pitch Competition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Submissions are being taken right now for a contest that can help local entrepreneurs bring their business from just an idea to reality. Eric Cormier with the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance joined us this morning to go over the details.

The SEED Center Business Pitch Competition is known for helping to launch local companies like WAITR and GOPHR.

You can enter the competition by applying on the SEED Center’s website with your idea. Once you’ve applied, you’ll get information from the SEED Center to allow you to prepare to make your business pitch. There will be a selection process for applications but the organizer’s goal is to allow anyone who qualifies for the competition to be able to make their pitch on the day of the competition.

There are divisions that applicants will be sorted by such as:

High School

College

Tech

General Business

The winners in each division will receive $5,000 to help start their businesses. And for those that need a little additional help getting their idea off the ground, the SEED Center has business coaches that can assist entrepreneurs to understand the process of starting up a business.

The deadline for applications is April 5 with the competition taking place on April 27.

