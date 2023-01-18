South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time.
Schools affected include the following:
- Barbe High School
- Dolby Elementary School
- Nelson Elementary School
- Prien Lake Elementary School
- S.J. Welsh Middle School
- St. John Elementary School
The high traffic flow is anticipated to be caused by funeral processions for Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown.
