South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time.

Schools affected include the following:

Barbe High School

Dolby Elementary School

Nelson Elementary School

Prien Lake Elementary School

S.J. Welsh Middle School

St. John Elementary School

The high traffic flow is anticipated to be caused by funeral processions for Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.