South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time.

Schools affected include the following:

  • Barbe High School
  • Dolby Elementary School
  • Nelson Elementary School
  • Prien Lake Elementary School
  • S.J. Welsh Middle School
  • St. John Elementary School

The high traffic flow is anticipated to be caused by funeral processions for Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown.

