Some Calcasieu Parish offices to close Wednesday, Thursday due to power outage

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Several Calcasieu Parish offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday while Entergy conducts emergency repairs to the electric grid in downtown Lake Charles.

The old courthouse and 901 Lakeshore Dr. will be closed.

The Division of Planning and Development will be closed, but online services will be available. Field inspection services will continue as scheduled, according to parish officials.

Other affected departments will work remotely, including:

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Facility Management.

The following offices will also be affected, but parish officials did not have information about their operations during the outage:

District Attorney

Clerk of Court

Registrar

State Fire Marshal

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Civil Division.

