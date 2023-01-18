50/50 Thursdays
Several Police Jury buildings in Lake Charles temporarily closed

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several Calcasieu Police Jury buildings in downtown Lake Charles will be temporarily closed as Entergy makes emergency repairs to the electric grid following a Monday evening power outage in the area.

The buildings will be closed effective today and will reopen Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

The closures include both the 901 Lakeshore Drive building and the Old Calcasieu Parish Courthouse.

These buildings house the following departments:

  • Clerk of Court
  • District Attorney
  • Registrar of Voters
  • State Fire Marshal
  • Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Civil Division
  • Division of Planning and Development
  • Office of Homeland Security
  • Emergency Preparedness and Facility Management

The Planning and Development offices will also be closed. However, online permitting and zoning application processes will still be accessible to the public. There will also be no interruption of the field inspection services scheduled during the outage period. Residents may call 337-721 3600 for assistance.

Other affected departments will be working remotely during the outage.

