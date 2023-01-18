McNeese Cowgirls softball ranked as the 42nd best program for the 2023 season
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was announced Tuesday that the McNeese Cowgirls softball team was ranked 42nd in the country in D1 Softball’s program rankings.
The rankings system was formatted to show which teams in the NCAA are set for success over the next decade.
Over the last 10 seasons the Cowgirls have won five Southland Conference regular season titles, five Southland Conference tournament titles, and have made six postseason tournaments including five NCAA regional tournaments.
This past season, the Cowgirls put together their best postseason finish in program history as they knocked off Notre Dame twice to advance to their first ever regional final.
Head Coach of the Cowgirls James Landreneau talked about what it means to be honored for the sustained success his program has had.
“Ultimately, that’s what you want to do, you want to be able to sustain success, and our players and coaching staff that we have now and before have done an excellent job of getting us to this point and continue to grow,” Landreneau said. “It’s nice to be respected by your peers and to be noticed nationally. I think it’s great for our players to see you know the work they’ve been putting in and it’s getting recognized publicly so we’re excited about it, it’s nice to be mentioned, but you know we shift gears right now. Our focus is how can we get better and get ourselves ready for a season.”
Here is a list of the full rankings list:
D1 Softball - Top 50 Programs
No. 50 - UMBC
No. 49 - San Diego State
No. 48 - Ohio State
No. 47 - Saint Francis
No. 46 - Nebraska
No. 45 - Liberty
No. 44 - Texas State
No. 43 - Wichita State
No. 42 - McNeese
No. 41 - Cal State Fullerton
No. 40 - California
No. 39 - Fordham
No. 38 - Boston University
No. 37 - Wisconsin
No. 36 - BYU
No. 35 - South Florida
No. 34 - Oregon State
No. 33 - Stanford
No. 32 - UCF
No. 31 - Duke
No. 30 - Clemson
No. 29 - Ole Miss
No. 28 - Notre Dame
No. 27 - Virginia Tech
No. 26 - Mississippi State
No. 25 - JMU
No. 24 - Baylor
No. 23 - Minnesota
No. 22 - Arkansas
No. 21 - Northwestern
No. 20 - Missouri
No. 19 - Louisiana
No. 18 - Auburn
No. 17 - Texas A&M
No. 16 - Oklahoma State
No. 15 - Michigan
No. 14 - ASU
No. 13 - Oregon
No. 12 - Kentucky
No. 11 - LSU
No. 10 - Texas
No. 9 - Tennessee
No. 8 - Georgia
No. 7 - Washington
No. 6 - Arizona
No. 5 - Alabama
No. 4 - Florida State
No. 3 - UCLA
No. 2 - Florida
No. 1 - Oklahoma
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.