McNeese Cowgirls softball ranked as the 42nd best program for the 2023 season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was announced Tuesday that the McNeese Cowgirls softball team was ranked 42nd in the country in D1 Softball’s program rankings.

The rankings system was formatted to show which teams in the NCAA are set for success over the next decade.

Over the last 10 seasons the Cowgirls have won five Southland Conference regular season titles, five Southland Conference tournament titles, and have made six postseason tournaments including five NCAA regional tournaments.

This past season, the Cowgirls put together their best postseason finish in program history as they knocked off Notre Dame twice to advance to their first ever regional final.

Head Coach of the Cowgirls James Landreneau talked about what it means to be honored for the sustained success his program has had.

“Ultimately, that’s what you want to do, you want to be able to sustain success, and our players and coaching staff that we have now and before have done an excellent job of getting us to this point and continue to grow,” Landreneau said. “It’s nice to be respected by your peers and to be noticed nationally. I think it’s great for our players to see you know the work they’ve been putting in and it’s getting recognized publicly so we’re excited about it, it’s nice to be mentioned, but you know we shift gears right now. Our focus is how can we get better and get ourselves ready for a season.”

Here is a list of the full rankings list:

D1 Softball - Top 50 Programs

No. 50 - UMBC

No. 49 - San Diego State

No. 48 - Ohio State

No. 47 - Saint Francis

No. 46 - Nebraska

No. 45 - Liberty

No. 44 - Texas State

No. 43 - Wichita State

No. 42 - McNeese

No. 41 - Cal State Fullerton

No. 40 - California

No. 39 - Fordham

No. 38 - Boston University

No. 37 - Wisconsin

No. 36 - BYU

No. 35 - South Florida

No. 34 - Oregon State

No. 33 - Stanford

No. 32 - UCF

No. 31 - Duke

No. 30 - Clemson

No. 29 - Ole Miss

No. 28 - Notre Dame

No. 27 - Virginia Tech

No. 26 - Mississippi State

No. 25 - JMU

No. 24 - Baylor

No. 23 - Minnesota

No. 22 - Arkansas

No. 21 - Northwestern

No. 20 - Missouri

No. 19 - Louisiana

No. 18 - Auburn

No. 17 - Texas A&M

No. 16 - Oklahoma State

No. 15 - Michigan

No. 14 - ASU

No. 13 - Oregon

No. 12 - Kentucky

No. 11 - LSU

No. 10 - Texas

No. 9 - Tennessee

No. 8 - Georgia

No. 7 - Washington

No. 6 - Arizona

No. 5 - Alabama

No. 4 - Florida State

No. 3 - UCLA

No. 2 - Florida

No. 1 - Oklahoma

