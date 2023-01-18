Live @ the Lakefront returns in 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a successful 2022 showing, the free to the public music and art festival, Live @ the Lakefront will return in 2023.

The event will be hosted on three consecutive Fridays in March, starting on March 17 and ending on March 31.

Doors will open at the Arcade Amphitheatre at 5:30 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Bands, art market artists, and food trucks will be announced in the coming weeks by the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA.

2023 will mark the eleventh anniversary of Live @ the Lakefront.

