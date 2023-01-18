Leesville man accused of abusing 2-year-old

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of abusing his 2-year-old child, according to the Leesville Police Department.

Officers say the mother of the child reported the incident to law enforcement and sought medical attention on Jan. 10, 2023, when she noticed substantial bruising to the child’s rear when the 2-year-old returned home from spending the weekend with the father.

After investigating, officers received a warrant for Donald Ray Garrett, 28, for cruelty to a juvenile.

Garrett was arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office jail on Jan. 16.

