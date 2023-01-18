“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners.

Sometimes when it comes to sports, athletics are more than just the individual games.

It’s a spot no team wants to be in: down 35 with 17 seconds left on the clock. Oxbow freshman Noah Hatch got the ball in the corner. He had just been subbed in after sitting most of the game. The special needs athlete has cerebral palsy.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: You like basketball?

Noah Hatch: Yeah.

Adam Sullivan: Why do you like basketball?

Noah Hatch: Because it is the best sport.

Noah missed the shot and Danville got the rebound. But then something unusual happened-- Danville standout Kohl “Koko” Guinard passed the ball back to Noah.

“We were up by a lot,” Guinard said. “His team was trying to get him a bucket. And I saw that he didn’t play a lot, and so he shot it and I got the rebound, so I figured why not give him the ball back.”

Good sportsmanship is built into the program at Danville, according to JV basketball coach Matt Colburn.

“It was just a proud moment as a coach,” Colburn said.

Noah fired again and missed. But once again, he got a return pass from the opposing team. And the third time was the charm, just as the time expired.

Adam Sullivan: So you hit the shot, the buzzer goes off, then what is going through your mind?

Noah Hatch: Good.

“I thought it was pretty cool, I was happy for him,” Guinard said. “Everybody was cheering, even our team.”

Oxbow reacted as if they had won. This is not the first time the team has made an effort to help Noah shine. Apparently, it’s rubbing off on other districts, as well.

“We want to create a culture of people who care about Oxbow and the community,” said Justin Smith, the boys varsity basketball coach.

“This is a new school for him this year,” mom Jessica Hatch said. “He went to the same school for nine years. So to just come into a new environment and just thrive and bring everyone together. He is really good at uniting everyone.”

That includes players from other towns.

“It’s more than basketball sometimes. And it’s more than winning and losing,” Guinard said. “It’s about players having fun and connections and making memories and stuff.”

I asked Noah if there was a message he wanted to give to the player who passed him the ball.

“Come to Oxbow!” he said.

Sometimes a smile says more than words.

As for the next time these two teams meet, Danville will once again likely be tough to beat. That is if you are only concentrating on the score.

