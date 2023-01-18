FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings a line of rain and storms and then a cooler pattern ahead

Storms through early evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The severe weather threat remains low for Southwest Louisiana, but one or two severe storms are possible for our northern parishes such as Vernon and Beauregard as the line approaches by mid to late afternoon. A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts west-central Louisiana including Vernon Parish, but it is unlikely that watch will be expanded to include Southwest Louisiana.

Severe Threat for SWLA (KPLC)

The line of showers and thunderstorms should exit Southwest Louisiana by 9-10 p.m. with clearing overnight as northwesterly winds usher in cooler temperatures overnight. Morning lows Thursday drop into the upper 40s to near 50. Sunshine, breezy and less humid weather for Thursday will bring a nice day tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday Forecast (KPLC)

A series of Gulf lows will make a path through the area bringing more rain by late Friday into Saturday. Saturday is going to be rather soggy most of the day along with cool temperatures as highs remain in the 50s. No severe weather will accompany our weekend rain, but rain could be heavy at times with around 1 inch expected.

Saturday rain chances up (KPLC)

Rain again next Monday night into Tuesday (KPLC)

Rainfall possible through next Tuesday (KPLC)

Sunday brings a break in rain but a near repeat rain threat arrives Monday night into Tuesday with another Gulf low developing in nearly the same place and tracking through the area Tuesday morning. Rain will be likely Monday night through at least the first half of the day Tuesday where yet another inch or two is possible. No severe weather is expected as temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Temperatures stay on the cooler side (KPLC)

The rest of next week looks drier and cool with near average temperatures for January. Highs around 60 with lows in the 40s. More rain is possible again by the following weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.