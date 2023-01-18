Construction of I-210 Bridge lights to start this year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A project that will replace the lighting system on the I-210 Bridge will start construction soon.

After damage caused by the 2020 storms, a plan to replace the lighting system of the I-210 bridge was scheduled to be completed in June of 2022 but was delayed.

The Department of Transportation and Development tells us the project is in fact still happening.

“In order to have a more robust lighting system in place, and to withstand higher winds during it’s life span, DOTD pursued and was approved for a betterment or basically an upgrade to the lighting system,” DOTD public information officer John Guidroz said.

In doing so, a redesign of the project was required. The redesign and increased material costs caused a delay.

“The stronger foundation and poles combined with the drastically higher raw material prices has caused the project cost to increase more than two-fold of what DOTD’s initially estimate was,” Guidroz said. “So, basically now what is happening is that DOTD is in the process of getting approval of the increased cost from federal officials to start that work.”

The project is currently estimated between $7 to $8 million.

“This project is going to include the installation of a new bridge mounted foundation, a new ground mounted foundation,” Guidroz said. “There is new poles, new lights, new wiring, new junction boxes and conduit replacement.”

Construction is expected to start summer 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.