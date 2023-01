Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The local chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Ward 3 Recreation are holding their annual community baby shower on Jan. 28.

Expecting and aspiring parents are invited to visit the MLK Center (2009 N. Simmons St., Lake Charles) at 1 p.m. for games, door prizes, free food and information.

