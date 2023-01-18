50/50 Thursdays
BPSO searching for missing man

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man due to a welfare concern.

Donovan John Kelley, 24, was last contacted on January 7, 2023, BPSO said.

Kelley is considered a missing person. He is 6′1″ in height and approximately 115 pounds.

If you have information regarding Kelley’s whereabouts, contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

