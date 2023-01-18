50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for suspect in narcotics investigation

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to a narcotics investigation.

Authorities are searching for Billy Hyatt of Oretta and Crimestoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to his arrest.

Billy Hyatt, of Oretta
Billy Hyatt, of Oretta(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact them at 337-463-3281 or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918 or 833-404-1372. You can also submit a tip online at beauregardparishsheriff.org or text anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777.

