Authorities searching for suspect in narcotics investigation

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to a narcotics investigation.

Authorities are searching for Billy Hyatt of Oretta and Crimestoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to his arrest.

Billy Hyatt, of Oretta (Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact them at 337-463-3281 or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918 or 833-404-1372. You can also submit a tip online at beauregardparishsheriff.org or text anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777.

